It's Toddler Storytime Today At The NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch With NYC Council Member Julie Menin, Also Ms Menin Urges RIOC And MTA To Install Long Delayed OMNY System For Roosevelt Island Tram And NYC Council Redistricting May Move Us To A Queens District

NYC Council Member Julie Menin visited the NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch this morning. Ms Menin read at the Toddler Storytime, gave out books to the children and took a tour of the Library and its new outdoor plaza with Branch Librarian Carlos Chavez.

NYC Council Member @JulieMenin visits Roosevelt Island @nypl branch @LibRoosevelt this morning to read for Toddler Storytime, hand out books, take tour and check out new outdoor plaza. 1of 2. pic.twitter.com/Sq7187SyLh — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 27, 2022

At the @nypl #RooseveltIsland Library this morning, I read to toddlers for Storytime. Reading to your child & encouraging to read from a young age is beneficial for child development. @nypl is giving away over a half a million books this summer for kids and teens. Go get a book! pic.twitter.com/ZOk5roRVxn — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) July 27, 2022

Also, Ms Menin shares a July 22 letter she wrote to MTA Chair Janno Lieber and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes regarding the Roosevelt Island July 16-17 Transportation mess. According to Ms Menin's letter:

I write to you both regarding the difficult travel conditions that residents and visitors of Roosevelt Island faced this past weekend. Over the days of July 16 and 17, constituents reached out to our office complaining about two hour wait times at the tram station. The issues with transportation to the island stemmed from a lack of coordination between RIOC and the MTA. The MTA altered the standard routing of the F train for the weekend while RIOC is in the midst of performing tram work. Altering the subway schedule combined with limited tram service led to exceptionally long wait times due to the lack of other viable options to commute onto and off the island....

Ms Menin urged the MTA and RIOC to swiftly install the long delayed OMNY payment system for the Roosevelt Island Tram.

Under a preliminary plan for NYC Council redistricting, Roosevelt Island will be moved from Ms Menin's NYC Council District 5 to Queens NYC Council District 26 currently represented by Julie Won.

incredibly thankful to have such caring council colleagues / council neighbors! https://t.co/H8fBnZDkjh — Julie Won ✨ (@juliej_won) July 27, 2022

City Council Redistricting Process Heads to New Round of Public Input After Draft Map Release https://t.co/i2cCHP1NNN — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) July 21, 2022

NYC Districting Commission released preliminary map, updating Council districts to reflect population changes based off the 2020 Census ahead of the City Council elections next year. See how your current City Council district changes under the proposal. https://t.co/3dgGyGkMBf — City Limits (@CityLimitsNews) July 27, 2022

Were Council Members Menin and Won discussing the redistricting plan at lunch today?Stay tuned for more on efforts to keep Roosevelt Island in Manhattan NYC Council District 5.