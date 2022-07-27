Wednesday, July 27, 2022

It's Toddler Storytime Today At The NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch With NYC Council Member Julie Menin, Also Ms Menin Urges RIOC And MTA To Install Long Delayed OMNY System For Roosevelt Island Tram And NYC Council Redistricting May Move Us To A Queens District

NYC Council Member Julie Menin visited the NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch this morning. Ms Menin read at the Toddler Storytime, gave out books to the children and took a tour of the Library and its new outdoor plaza with Branch Librarian Carlos Chavez.

Also, Ms Menin shares a July 22 letter she wrote to MTA Chair Janno Lieber and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes regarding the Roosevelt Island July 16-17 Transportation mess. According to Ms Menin's letter:

I write to you both regarding the difficult travel conditions that residents and visitors of Roosevelt Island faced this past weekend. Over the days of July 16 and 17, constituents reached out to our office complaining about two hour wait times at the tram station. The issues with transportation to the island stemmed from a lack of coordination between RIOC and the MTA. The MTA altered the standard routing of the F train for the weekend while RIOC is in the midst of performing tram work. Altering the subway schedule combined with limited tram service led to exceptionally long wait times due to the lack of other viable options to commute onto and off the island....

Ms Menin urged the MTA and RIOC to swiftly install the long delayed OMNY payment system for the Roosevelt Island Tram.

Under a preliminary plan for NYC Council redistricting, Roosevelt Island will be moved from Ms Menin's NYC Council District 5 to Queens NYC Council District 26 currently represented by Julie Won.

Were Council Members Menin and Won discussing the redistricting plan at lunch today? Stay tuned for more on efforts to keep Roosevelt Island in Manhattan NYC Council District 5.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:57:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )