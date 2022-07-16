Celebrate Children's Storytelling On Roosevelt Island With The Knowledge Project's I Write & Go Summer Writing Workshop For Kids 6 To 12 - Sundays And Wednesday's At FDR 4 Freedoms Park, Registration Encouraged

Denis Prendi of The Knowledge Project reports:

According to The Knowledge Project:

Wednesdays & Sundays in July & August

At FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, Wednesdays 10:30 am - 12 noon and Sundays 2 pm - 3:30 pm

Find the place where imaginations grow. TKP's I Write & Go: Authors and kids writing together with unique guidance by authors on the craft of writing.

Kids 6-12 can write & tell stories as far as their imaginations take them. Free 90-minute sessions are offered each Wednesday and Sunday in July and August 2022. Seating is limited.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

Professional authors ignite storytelling with fun challenges, by reading passages from books, and guiding young writers. TKP Associate Writers (published HS and college students) are on hand to inspire storytelling and artwork design techniques.