Celebrate Children's Storytelling On Roosevelt Island With The Knowledge Project's I Write & Go Summer Writing Workshop For Kids 6 To 12 - Sundays And Wednesday's At FDR 4 Freedoms Park, Registration Encouraged
Denis Prendi of The Knowledge Project reports:
TKP is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization based in New York City for over 20 years, with the sole purpose of advancing creative writing for K-12 young people. TKP has partnered with MOMA, NYC libraries, public schools, NYU, Fordham, and Columbia as well as businesses like Barnes and Noble, EL Dario, Microsoft, and Oracle to enrich and sustain its programs. We are launching our new initiative, I Write & Go on Roosevelt Island at the FDR Four Freedoms Park. It is a free, 90-minute creative writing program facilitated by an author and 2 Associate Writers (HS and college students). Starting this Sunday, authors such as Melissa Powell, David Tabatski and Sarah Porter will be guiding children through a spark of their own imagination.
According to The Knowledge Project:
Click here for more info and to pre-register for The Knowledge Project's I Write And Go program at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
Wednesdays & Sundays in July & August
At FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, Wednesdays 10:30 am - 12 noon and Sundays 2 pm - 3:30 pm
Find the place where imaginations grow. TKP's I Write & Go: Authors and kids writing together with unique guidance by authors on the craft of writing.
Kids 6-12 can write & tell stories as far as their imaginations take them. Free 90-minute sessions are offered each Wednesday and Sunday in July and August 2022. Seating is limited.
Pre-registration is encouraged.
Professional authors ignite storytelling with fun challenges, by reading passages from books, and guiding young writers. TKP Associate Writers (published HS and college students) are on hand to inspire storytelling and artwork design techniques.
0 comments :
Post a Comment