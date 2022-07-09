Saturday, July 9, 2022

Follow Along On A 45 Minute Barefoot Run Around Roosevelt Island But Don't Try To Cool Down With A Dip In The East River

Two visitors recently shared videos of their run around Roosevelt Island.

 Follow along with Treadmill The World on a virtual 45 minute barefoot run around Roosevelt Island.

Also, Les Aventures Extraordinaires d'un Runner Ordinaire came for a run on Roosevelt Island and added a dip in the East River. 

Not a good idea to swim in the East River from Roosevelt Island.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:19:00 PM

