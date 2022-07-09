Follow Along On A 45 Minute Barefoot Run Around Roosevelt Island But Don't Try To Cool Down With A Dip In The East River
Two visitors recently shared videos of their run around Roosevelt Island.
Follow along with
Treadmill The World
on a virtual 45 minute barefoot run around Roosevelt Island.
Also, Les Aventures Extraordinaires d'un Runner Ordinaire came for a run on Roosevelt Island and added a dip in the East River.
Not a good idea to swim in the East River from Roosevelt Island.
