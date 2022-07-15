Roosevelt Island Transportation Could Be A Huge Mess This Weekend, Planned F Train Subway Service Disruptions And Only 1 Tram Cabin In Service - Be Prepared For Long Lines, No Response From RIOC To Community Concern
Yesterday, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:
There is no Roosevelt Island F Train Service to Manhattan Friday - Saturday Night and no Roosevelt Island F Train Service from Manhattan Saturday Night to Monday Morning. See attached photo.
With only 1 Tram cabin in service and weekend visitors expected, does RIOC have any plans to address this situation?
Will RIOC run a Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle this weekend?
Does the MTA have any plans to increase bus service this weekend?
Does RIOC have any comment on the transportation situation this weekend to the community?
According to the MTA there is no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan from Friday 9:45 PM to Saturday 10 PM
and
no Roosevelt Island F Train service
from Manhattan Saturday 11:45 PM to Monday 5 AM.
