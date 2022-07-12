This Is Unsettling - NYC Emergency Management Department New Public Service Announcement On Nuclear Preparedness, Better Safe Than Sorry Says Mayor Eric Adams

According to this NYC Emergency Management Department press release issued yesterday:

New York City Emergency Management Department today launched a new public service announcement (PSA) that focuses on nuclear preparedness. While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe. The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.



“New York City Emergency Management has a multitude of free resources for New Yorkers to prepare for emergencies, including no-notice events,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.”



The PSA outlines three key steps New Yorkers should take:

Get inside.

Stay inside.

Stay tuned.

NYC Emergency Management works with several local, state, and federal agencies to organize emergency response. In partnership with NYPD, FDNY, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, MTA, and FEMA, the agency hosts the PlanNowNYC website, which focuses on preparing for terrorist attacks and other no-notice events, including nuclear events, as well as the steps to take if such an event occurs.



The City also uses several forms of media to alert the public in an emergency, including Notify NYC, the City of New York's free, official emergency communications program. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for these free emergency alerts in their preferred language and format by visiting the website at NYC.gov/notifynyc or by calling 311.