Monday, July 11, 2022

Only 1 Metro Card Machine Working On All Of Roosevelt Island, Both Tram Metro Card Machines Not Working, One Subway Metro Card Machine Working - MTA Says Sorry For Inconvenience And Will Correct, RIOC Says Nothing

If only the Roosevelt Island Tram had OMNY payment system.

Also, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC): 

Please be advised that due to the Tram haul rope replacement on Tuesday, July 12th , the Tram will operate on an hourly schedule from 10 AM to 2 PM. We appreciate your patience during this time.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:33:00 PM

