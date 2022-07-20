Roosevelt Island Man Among Suspects Indicted By Queens District Attorney As A Major Drug Trafficker Allegedly Packaging And Selling Heroin, Cocaine And Fentanyl From An Open Air Drug Market In Jamaica Queens - Also, Charged With Criminal Possession Of A Weapon
Early morning on July 13, at about 6 AM, a Roosevelt Island Tipster noticed:
NYPD folks in mostly black shirts & pants & bulletproof vests, some with guns & longer guns around and in 580 Main Street. Mostly unmarked SUVs and Sedans parked by crosswalk.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Daily Blotter reported:
07/13/22 – 0604 – 580 Main Street – NYPD Activity – NYPD, PSD Responded – Report FiledI contacted the NYPD several times this past week but they had no information available on the July 13 Roosevelt Island incident.
Now we know what happened.
According to a July 19 press release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, NYPD officers were executing search warrants in multiple locations including a Roosevelt Island apartment which:
... yielded four illegal firearms (including a MAC-11 submachine gun), more than five kilograms of heroin and cocaine, and cash....
It is not clear what weapon was found in the Roosevelt Island apartment.
Yesterday, Queens District DA Melinda Katz announced a Queens Grand Jury indictment of 4 men, including a Roosevelt Island resident, charged with:
... conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance for allegedly packaging and selling an assortment of narcotics to walk up customers- including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl- from an open-air drug market on a dead-end Jamaica street on multiple occasions between May 2021 and June 2022....
According to this July 19 press release from the Queens DA's Office, the Roosevelt Island resident was:
... charged in a 68-count grand jury indictment with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. ... Additionally, the defendant was arraigned last Friday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Denise Johnson on a five-count criminal court complaint charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, operating as a major trafficker, conspiracy in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree....**Criminal complaints and indictments are accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
