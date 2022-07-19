You're Invited To Learn What Are Blockchains And What Are They Good For At Roosevelt Island Community Conversation With Cornell Tech Professor Ari Juels - Register Now For Wednesday July 20 Virtual Zoom Event

Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Community & Government Relations Jane Swanson reports:

You are invited to the next Community Conversation with Cornell Tech: What are Blockchains and What Are They Good For? This event will be held on Wednesday, July 20th from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm and should be very interesting – and illuminating! Register HERE

Bitcoin and blockchains—the technology that makes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin possible—have become inescapable phenomena in finance and even popular culture. Despite their rise in popularity, though, there’s considerable bewilderment around blockchains and their capabilities. In this talk, Ari Juels, the Weill Family Foundation and Joan and Sanford I. Weill Professor at Cornell Tech and Co-Director of the Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts (IC3), will aim to demystify this intriguing technology. He will explain how blockchains mean much more than Bitcoin and indeed how blockchain-based digital apes may be harbingers of our future in leisure and the arts.

