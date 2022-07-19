You're Invited To Learn What Are Blockchains And What Are They Good For At Roosevelt Island Community Conversation With Cornell Tech Professor Ari Juels - Register Now For Wednesday July 20 Virtual Zoom Event
Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Community & Government Relations Jane Swanson reports:
You are invited to the next Community Conversation with Cornell Tech: What are Blockchains and What Are They Good For? This event will be held on Wednesday, July 20th from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm and should be very interesting – and illuminating! Register HERE
Bitcoin and blockchains—the technology that makes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin possible—have become inescapable phenomena in finance and even popular culture. Despite their rise in popularity, though, there’s considerable bewilderment around blockchains and their capabilities. In this talk, Ari Juels, the Weill Family Foundation and Joan and Sanford I. Weill Professor at Cornell Tech and Co-Director of the Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts (IC3), will aim to demystify this intriguing technology. He will explain how blockchains mean much more than Bitcoin and indeed how blockchain-based digital apes may be harbingers of our future in leisure and the arts.
We hope to see you at this virtual event.
According to Cornell Tech:
Ari Juels is a Professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech and the Technion. He is a member of the Computer Science field at Cornell University. His interests span a broad range of topics in computer security, cryptography, and privacy, including cloud security, financial cryptography, cybersecurity, user authentication, medical-device security, biometrics, and security and privacy for the Internet of Things....Watch Professor Juels discussing the Blockchain
and testifying before Congress on the Blockchain in January 2022.
Click here to register for the Wednesday July 20 Virtual Conversation with Cornell Tech Professor Ari Juels to learn more about the Blockchain and what it is good for.
Watch these past Cornell Tech Faculty Roosevelt Island Community Conversations with:
- Professor Serge Belongie on Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality. Watch the video here.
- Professor Nicolai Dell on Creating Tech For Underserved Communities. Watch the video here.
- Professor James Grimmelman on Law, Technology and the Sealand Data Haven. Watch the video here.
- Professor Wendy Hu On Self Driving Cars and Human Interaction With Automation. Watch video here.
- Digital Life Initiative on Social Media Political Manipulation of Elections and Ad Tracking. Watch video here.
