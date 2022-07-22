You're Invited To Opening Reception For New Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA "Deep Focus" An International Group Exhibition Saturday July 23, Artists From South Korea, Romania, Hungary, US And Other Countries - Gallery RIVAA Renovation Go Fund Me Campaign Too
According to the Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA:
RIVAA would like to announce the opening of our new exhibition “Deep Focus.”
The opening reception will take place this Saturday, July 23rd from 5-8 PM at Gallery RIVAA.
You're invited.
This is an international exhibition with works by artists from South Korea, Romania, the US, Hungary and other countries. Ik Son Jin and Ioan Popoiu curated the exhibition.
0 comments :
Post a Comment