Monday, July 18, 2022

Waterfront Alliance Celebrates City Of Water Day Last Saturday On Roosevelt Island And Communities All Around NYC/NJ 520 Miles Of Coastline - Watch Roosevelt Island East River Shoreline Water Quality Test

According to The Waterfront Alliance

City of Water Day

July 16, 2022

Located throughout the New York-New Jersey region

The 15th annual City of Water Day returns to the shores of the metropolitan region on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A celebration of the waters that surround us, and an opportunity to learn about the current and future impacts of climate change and sea level rise, City of Water Day is organized by the Waterfront Alliance, the NY-NJ Harbor & Estuary Program (HEP), and many other partners. From boat rides to kayaking, from water quality workshops to birdwatching walks, City of Water Day activities are free and open to all. Underscoring the importance of a resilient and equitably shared waterfront, dozens of shoreline communities in New York and New Jersey will produce satellite In Your Neighborhood events on July 16, City of Water Day.

For the first time in 15 years, Roosevelt Island hosted a City Of Water Day event 

in front of the NYC Ferry Dock area.

I spoke with Waterfront Alliance representative Mackenzie Pope who tells us about City Of Water Day and demonstrates Roosevelt Island East River shoreline water quality tests.

Learn more about the Waterfront Alliance at their website and Twitter Page.

The Twitterverse shows us more City Of Water Events from other local NYC/NJ waterfront communities.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:27:00 PM

