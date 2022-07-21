Roosevelt Island Resident Credits Public Safety Department For Making Her Feel Safe In Early Morning Darkness While Waiting Outside For Car Pick Up Going To Airport - Watch PSD Chief Kevin Brown Discuss Community Policing With RIRA Public Safety Committee

A Roosevelt Island resident reported yesterday:



Today the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department played it right. I had to leave for the airport at 4:40 in the morning. It was pitch black outside and 3 Ubers canceled on me. I was waiting outside with 3 pieces of luggage and wanted an officer to be nearby just in case because there were just random cars driving by. Although police cars were patrolling the Island, I didn’t see anybody near me for a few minutes. So I called the Public Safety Department and asked if they could send someone to hang around and patrol near Bread and Butter Deli until my car came and 1 minute later they sent an officer who stood nearby until my car arrived. It meant a lot that they listened and made me feel safe. I know they don’t have a great reputation at the moment, and I am usually very critical about them too, but just wanted to give credits when credits are due!

Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown usually meets once a month with member of the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) to listen and discuss community concerns.

During RIRA PSC June 21 meeting, Chief Brown discussed his belief in community policing and said:

... I truly, truly, truly believe in community policing. One of the premises of community policing is coming together with the community and to listen, to have different ideas and have a great way to proceed forward. I welcome coming to this committee. I told somebody this today, my door is open. Anytime that anyone wants to speak with with me or my deputy, our door is always open for for any comments, for any type of dialogue or any type of meetings to have a great relationship with the community and also to have a great change when it's necessary or needed...

Chief Brown discussed a variety of topics at the RIRA meeting including Public Safety Department staffing levels noting that the Public Safety Department is as close to full staff as they have been in a long time except for 2 Officers who recently resigned to join the NYPD.

Here's the full RIRA PSC meeting discussion with Chief Brown.

If you wish to attend the next RIRA PSC meeting with Chief Brown, contact PSC Co-Chair Erin Feely-Nahem.

During June 11 2022 Roosevelt Island Day, RIRA President Rossana Ceruzzi and VP/PSC Co-Chair Erin-Feely-Nahem talked about the work RIRA does advocating for the Roosevelt Island community including the traditional bagels for Roosevelt Island Day.

