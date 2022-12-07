The Shop Artisanal Market Pop Up Opening At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery This Weekend With Opening Reception December 8 - Block Printing Lessons For Adults And Crafts For Kids Too

Gallery RIVAA is hosting "The Shop" Pop Up Artisanal Market



featuring home decor, table top, clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts from December 8-11 with an opening reception tomorrow.

According to The Shop:

YOU'RE INVITED

The Shop cordially invites you to join us for our first blockprint event in New York City at Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association's gallery.

We are excited to be a part of the New York community again. We hope this event creates new friends to The Shop as well as reconnects to loyal customers who remember our New York storefront from years ago.

Traditional blockprinting utilizes natural vegetable dyes and carved wood relief blocks. Art that feels ritualistic. $10 per adult

FOR THE KIDS

SATURDAY & SUNDAY ART & CRAFT KITS

Bring the kids to the gallery. Let them enjoy art while you do too. From butterfly garland to fabric hair clips and holiday ornaments they get to make themselves. $5 per kit

Our Story

We promote a philosophy of beautiful living. Taking a moment to enjoy the beauty of the smallest materials that surround your life. Solidarity, cooperation, curiosity, creativity, diversity, sustainability and humility specially to the planet is our expectation from ourselves.