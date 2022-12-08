Robotics, Drones, Virtual Reality And Dance Creatively Collide In New Film Collaboration Between Ballet Hispánico, Cornell Tech and FDR 4 Freedoms Park - Watch The Video Of "Innovación Monumental"

Cornell Tech reports on "Innovación Monumental", a film collaboration between Ballet Hispánico, Cornell Tech and the FDR 4 Freedoms Park Conservancy that showcases:

... the ways in which robotics, drones, virtual reality, and choreography could intersect creatively....

... inside Cornell Tech’s Tata Innovation Center and within Four Freedoms Park, both co-located on Roosevelt Island. Projects and partnerships like this highlight Cornell Tech’s ongoing mission to ensure its groundbreaking research and technologies can impact communities and creative industries beyond the campus labs. “Monumental Innovación also marks the beginning of a longer-term initiative between Cornell Tech, Ballet Hispánico, and other collaborators around history, dance, and digital interventions in civic spaces,”...