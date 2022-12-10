Saturday, December 10, 2022

Eiizabeth P. W.'s "The Company You Keep" Album Release Party At The Sanctuary On Roosevelt Island Today - Take A Listen And Enjoy

Roosevelt Island's The Sanctuary Event Space/Cafe hosted an afternoon of live music and celebration today for the "Company You Keep" album release by singer and songwriter Elizabeth P.W.

Take a listen and enjoy.

The Sanctuary on Roosevelt Island is a wonderful venue to host your party, wedding, corporate event, fundraiser or Album Release. 

UPDATE 9 PM - A resident adds: 

This is amazing. So glad to see this happening on the island. We need more. Much more.

Agreed.

