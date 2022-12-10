Eiizabeth P. W.'s "The Company You Keep" Album Release Party At The Sanctuary On Roosevelt Island Today - Take A Listen And Enjoy

Roosevelt Island's The Sanctuary Event Space/Cafe hosted an afternoon of live music and celebration today for the "Company You Keep" album release by singer and songwriter Elizabeth P.W.

Take a listen and enjoy.

UPDATE 9 PM - A resident adds:

This is amazing. So glad to see this happening on the island. We need more. Much more.

Agreed.

