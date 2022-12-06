Sponsored Post - What Do Charles Dickens, Nellie Bly, Scrooge, Smallpox Hospital, Octagon Lunatic Asylum, Red Bus And The People Of Roosevelt Island Have In Common? They're All Appearing In Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Holiday Musical "The Ghosts All Around You" - Buy Your Tickets Now

What do you get when you bring together Charles Dickens, the New York City Lunatic Asylum, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Nellie Bly, a single mother and her children grappling with today’s challenges, and a modern day Scrooge? You get The Ghosts All Around You, a brand new musical by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner, starring a diverse and multi-generational cast of Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance actors.

The Friday December 9 and Sunday December 18 live performances will also be Live Streamed.

Following the Sunday December 11th performance, there will be a theater talk-back session discussing the making of the show with The Ghosts All Around You Director Steven Eng and writer Jonathan Fadner.

MST&DA performed a medley of songs from The Ghosts All Around You at the December 2, 2022 Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Festivities.



Click here to purchase tickets for The Ghosts All Around You and more info from MST&DA.