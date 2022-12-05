Here We Go Again, NY State Redistricting Commission Draft Assembly Map Moves Roosevelt Island From Manhattan To Queens - Will Final Redistricting Assembly Map Restore Roosevelt Island To Manhattan As Was Done For State Senate And NYC Council?

Here we go again. Looks like @NYS_IRC moved Roosevelt Island into a Queens Assembly District in draft map. @SeawrightForNY https://t.co/3EhDSfSxh3 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 1, 2022

According to the NY State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) draft Assembly map released Thursday December 1, Roosevelt Island and portions of the Upper East Side will be removed from Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright's Manhattan 76 Assembly District



See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org

and moved to the mostly Queens 36th Assembly District currently represented by Zohran Mamdani.

City & State New York reports:

... As it stands, Assembly districts don’t span the East River to join Queens and Manhattan. But the new proposed District 36 would bundle into one seat the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Roosevelt Island and the Long Island City and Astoria waterfronts in Queens....

... calls for the 36th Assembly District — now based in Astoria and represented by Democrat Zohran Mamdani — to shift westward, taking over Roosevelt Island and roughly 60 blocks between East 42nd and 61st streets, east of Second Avenue...

As previously reported, the draft redistricting plans released earlier this year for the NY State Senate and NYC Council both removed Roosevelt Island from its traditional Manhattan districts but were restored in the final maps after strong community protests by Roosevelt Island residents and elected officials.

Roosevelt Island resident Joyce Short was a leader in the successful organizing efforts to keep Roosevelt Island in the traditional Manhattan State Senate and City Council Districts. Ms Short is getting ready to organize against the draft Assembly map removing Roosevelt Island from the rest of Manhattan. According to Ms Short:

Hearings on the issues will run from January 9th to March 4th. We'll need to organize our efforts and speak with a clear voice based on reasonable concerns. I'll be putting something together shortly so folks can pick and chose what they'd like to focus on. If you have something we should include on that list, please let me know.

Here's more on the NY State redistricting maps.



