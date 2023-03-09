RIOC Suspends Huge Price Increase For The Roosevelt Island Sportpark Recreational Facility Today - Big Thank You To Residents Protesting Outrageous Fees And Local Politicians Who Pressured RIOC President To Rescind Price Increase

On February 23, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced huge increases in membership user fees for the Sportspark recreational facility

which has been undergoing a purported $12 million renovation, was closed since September 2021 and incurred delay upon delay for its scheduled re-opening.

As previously reported, Roosevelt Island residents began a petition to protest RIOC's new Sportspark fee structure

with the support of local elected officials including Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright who said:

...The new Sportspark rates revealed yesterday by a 400% increase in a press release and without community input are shocking and unacceptable. I am calling on our Governor Hochul to intervene in the rate hikes pricing people out of Roosevelt Island. From parking to the pool, these hikes add insult to injury at an already consequential time for people’s pocketbooks.

Roosevelt Island residents were outraged that RIOC's new Sportspark pricing structure was more in line with a privately owned Equinox Gym than an affordable community recreational center.



Today, RIOC announced via Twitter and Instagram that they are suspending until further notice the price increases for Sportspark.

Big thank you to Roosevelt Island residents protesting the outrageous fees imposed by @RIOCny for use of the Sportspark recreational facility & local politicians who pressured @sheltonjhaynes to rescind the fees. @seawrightforny @JulieMenin @LizKrueger https://t.co/mQlo2HjpBp — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 9, 2023

Roberta Kleiman, the organizer of the Sportspark petition, reacts to RIOC's announcement:

I remain cautiously optimistic until I see that RIOC structures prices in line with other NYC and NY State Facilities. A small reduction from the first pricing structure would be UNSATISFACTORY. Also, I hope RIOC will consider separate pricing for pool only or gym only, as many residents requested this in the online petition.

Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright adds:

I raised the question of Sportspark affordability at a budget hearing so I am pleased to see RIOC made the decision to heed our call suspending the proposed membership and permitting fees until further notice. The fight is not over. We have to stay engaged to ensure that any changes to the pricing structure is met with an open discourse, bringing all stakeholders to the table. Affordability and equitable access to essential services for Roosevelt Island residents is the highest priority. I am closely monitoring this and other matters of governance on Roosevelt Island.

RIOC made no announcement as to the new rates or when Sportspark will finally re-open.

RIOC's Instagram page has pictures inside Sportspark.

