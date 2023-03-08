Weird Roosevelt Island Instagram Page, Our Version Of The Onion With Local Satire, Humor And Truth Exposes Absurdities Of RIOC And Life Here On Roosevelt Island - Take A Look And Subscribe

If you're looking for a good laugh about life here on Roosevelt Island, I strongly recommend subscribing to the Weird Roosevelt Island Instagram Page:

All photos are from Roosevelt Island, all captions are totally made up.

I told Weird Roosevelt Island how much I enjoyed the site and asked if he/she had any message to the community. The reply was:

The only thing I would like people to know is I genuinely love living here, so I’m trying to laugh with, not laugh at.

Here's a sample of Weird Roosevelt Island, humor and truth.

Click here to subscribe to the Weird Roosevelt Island Instagram Page, our version of The Onion.