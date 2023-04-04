Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder April 5 & 6, Best Wishes For A Happy Roosevelt Island Passover - Why Is This Night Different From All Others, What To Do With Leftover Matzah And A Red Sea Shanty Too

An invitation from the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island to the Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder:

Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder

Whether you are a Seder veteran with answers to all four questions or a curious explorer with 40 questions of your own, Chabad's Seder offers a stimulating & satisfying experience. If anyone needs Shmurah Matzah for the Seder or anything else Passover related, they can reach out to us - Nechama@RIJewish.org. Thank you and happy Passover!

More information available on the Chabad of Roosevelt Island Passover Seder at their website or contact nechama@rijewish.org.

Passover's Four Questions are presented by the Maccabeats



and here's 20 things you can enjoy doing with Matzah after Passover.

Best wishes for a Happy Roosevelt Island Passover.