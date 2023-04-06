No Separate Priority Line For Roosevelt Island Residents Using The Tram, It's Same As No Priority On The F Train Says RIOC President And PSD Chief - Peaks Island Maine Ferry Service Has Priority Boarding For Their Residents

For years, Roosevelt Island residents traveling back and forth to Manhattan have pleaded for a separate Roosevelt Island Tram line to avoid the long waits

caused by those using the Tram as an amusement park ride or tourist joyride attraction.

... Events are coming up. This is the springtime. Cherry blossom is here. Walk along the Promenade you see the cherry blossom trees. What does that do? That brings in more people to the island. How are we addressing the issue of crowding on the Tram, on the weekend especially. We do have a plan....We have people lined up orderly waiting for the tram...

... Public Safety will be on the Tram plazas both on the Roosevelt Island side and the Manhattan side to ensure your safety but we're going to ask you to be patient. I know that's a hard thing to do but we have to be patient. There's only 125 people who can ride in the tram at the time... there are visitors also but our goal is to make sure you get on the Tram safely and have you lined up in an orderly fashion.

The first question during the meeting's Q & A session was from a woman using a walker. She asked for a Roosevelt Island Tram pass to be given to residents going to work or doing shopping. The pass would give residents priority boarding the Tram so as to to avoid the long delays, huge lines and safety hazards caused by overcrowding from tourists on the Roosevelt Island Tram.



Initially, RIOC Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal appeared to not want to answer this question during the meeting because in his view it was not "on topic" for a Public Safety question. He suggested discussing the issue "off line".



Chief Brown and RIOC President Shelton Haynes knew better than Mr Jamal, who has been in charge of RIOC communications for less than a year. They both understood the huge lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram is a Public Safety issue and provided an answer to the question, though it was not an answer most residents would like.

Priority Tram boarding for Roosevelt Island residents will not be done.

According to Chief Brown:

The Tram is just like the F Train. We can't say that all the residents can ride the F Train first.

RIOC President Shelton Haynes added:

... This has been a topic of discussion for a very long time. We're very empathetic and this is something we've contemplated for quite some time. The Tram is a public transportation hub and as much as we would like to ... it's not something we can do as much as it would make things easier for residents....

Here's the type of long lines at the Tram that Roosevelt Island residents can look forward to in the coming months

Unlike the staff in charge of Roosevelt Island, the town of Peaks Island Maine initiated a pilot project in 2021 to give their residents Ferry service boarding priority and continued the priority boarding for 2022.



Here's how the Peaks Island Ferry Priority Boarding pass works.