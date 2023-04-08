Saturday, April 8, 2023

Watch Video Of A Discussion About Passover, Ramadan & Easter On Morning Joe Program, Christians Jews & Muslims Celebrating Major Holidays - Best Wishes To Roosevelt Island Faith Communities

According to the MSNBC Morning Joe program:

This week marks major holidays for three different faiths: Passover, Easter and Ramadan, and joining Morning Joe to discuss the holidays are Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz, Imam Wahy-ud Deen Shareef and Bishop Robert Barron.

 

Best Wishes to the Roosevelt Island 

Jewish:

 Christian:

 and Muslim:

communities.

