Watch Video Of A Discussion About Passover, Ramadan & Easter On Morning Joe Program, Christians Jews & Muslims Celebrating Major Holidays - Best Wishes To Roosevelt Island Faith Communities
According to the MSNBC Morning Joe program:
Passover, Easter, and Ramadan coincide this week, each representing a journey of faith and perseverance https://t.co/0tbYzMaQ86— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 8, 2023
This week marks major holidays for three different faiths: Passover, Easter and Ramadan, and joining Morning Joe to discuss the holidays are Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz, Imam Wahy-ud Deen Shareef and Bishop Robert Barron.
Best Wishes to the Roosevelt Island
Jewish:
Christian:
St Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church
- Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Congregation
- Mosaic Roosevelt Island
and Muslim:
communities.
