Pieternel Took A Tram To Roosevelt Island With A Broken Heart And Came Back With A Beautiful Song - Watch The Video And Let The River Decide
On a beautiful afternoon last week, I was taking the Ferry back to Roosevelt
Island. As I was watching the water on the East River pass by, I thought of the
song
Roosevelt Island by
Dutch artist
Pieternel..
Although the song is about coming to Roosevelt Island on the Tram, the ferry was
a fitting substitute for me.
According to
Pieternel's lnstagram page
When I lived in NYC I was trying to let go of my broken heart. One day I visited Roosevelt Island, the aerial tram was such a nice ride: flying in the air, underneath me busy NYC traffic, the swirling East River and then this tiny island. That only would be a reason to go there! Something about water makes me relaxed and grounded. When I walked towards the end of the island I thought it would be really nice if you could just let go of your worries, send them left and right of you, like the river splits left and right when it meets an island. And then the island itself would be the carefree zone. All you have to do is just walk all the way to the end, take a seat and see how the river comes back together.Sometimes things don’t come back together. But I learned, letting go of the thought of it getting back together, is better. It opens up possibilities, gives you unexpected joy and the choice of change. “Let the river decide” This is an important lesson for me and therefore I named my album Roosevelt Island. Thank you for reading and your interest to know the story behind the song.
And here's a live version of Roosevelt Island by Pieternel.
Enjoy.
