Pieternel Took A Tram To Roosevelt Island With A Broken Heart And Came Back With A Beautiful Song - Watch The Video And Let The River Decide

On a beautiful afternoon last week, I was taking the Ferry back to Roosevelt Island. As I was watching the water on the East River pass by, I thought of the song Roosevelt Island by Dutch artist Pieternel.. Although the song is about coming to Roosevelt Island on the Tram, the ferry was a fitting substitute for me.



According to Pieternel's Instagram page



When I lived in NYC I was trying to let go of my broken heart. One day I visited Roosevelt Island, the aerial tram was such a nice ride: flying in the air, underneath me busy NYC traffic, the swirling East River and then this tiny island. That only would be a reason to go there! Something about water makes me relaxed and grounded. When I walked towards the end of the island I thought it would be really nice if you could just let go of your worries, send them left and right of you, like the river splits left and right when it meets an island. And then the island itself would be the carefree zone. All you have to do is just walk all the way to the end, take a seat and see how the river comes back together.