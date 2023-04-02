First Meeting Of 2023 For The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Of Directors Monday April 3 - You're Invited To Attend And Sign Up To Ask Your Questions About Roosevelt Island Issues

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors has not held a meeting in 2023. Prior scheduled meeting in February and March 2023 were either canceled or rescheduled.

As of today, RIOC is scheduled to have a Board of Directors meeting tomorrow, April 3.

You're invited to attend,ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.

But be aware that RIOC Board Members and staff usually do not respond to questions during the Public Session though sometimes they may do so or address the subject later during the actual Board meeting.

If you have a question or concern, give it a try, you may get a response.

According to RIOC, the April 3 meeting agenda is as follows:

