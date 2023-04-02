First Meeting Of 2023 For The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Of Directors Monday April 3 - You're Invited To Attend And Sign Up To Ask Your Questions About Roosevelt Island Issues
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors has not held a meeting in 2023. Prior scheduled meeting in February and March 2023 were either canceled or rescheduled.
As of today, RIOC is scheduled to have a Board of Directors meeting tomorrow, April 3.ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.
But be aware that RIOC Board Members and staff usually do not respond to questions during the Public Session though sometimes they may do so or address the subject later during the actual Board meeting.If you have a question or concern, give it a try, you may get a response.
According to RIOC, the April 3 meeting agenda is as follows:
AMENDED AGENDA
APRIL 3, 2023 MEETING OF
THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS THE CULTURAL CENTER THEATER, 548 MAIN STREET, ROOSEVELT ISLAND, NEW YORK1
-
Call to Order
-
Roll Call
-
Approval of Minutes
5:30 P.M2
1. December 22, 2022 Board Meeting (Board Action Required)
-
Old Business
-
New Business
-
Ratification of RIOC’s Gender-Based Violence and Workplace Policy (Board Action Required)
-
Ratification of Insurance Binders for Fiscal Year 2023-24 (Board Action Required)
-
Ratification of Contract with The Burke Group, LLC for Actuarial Services (Board
Action Required)
-
Authorization to Enter into a Contract with EFPR Group, CPAS, PLLC for Independent
Auditing Services (Board Action Required)
-
Authorization to Enter into Contract with New York State Industries for the Disabled,
Inc. for Cleaning Services at RIOC’s Facilities (Board Action Required)
-
Authorization to Enter into Contract with BrightView Landscapes, LLC for Landscaping
Services (Board Action Required)
-
Presentation by RIVAA and Liu Shiming Art Foundation
-
President’s Report
-
Committee Reports
a. Audit Committee
b. Governance Committee
c. Operations Advisory Committee
-
Chair’s Motion for Executive Session
1. Discussion of pending litigation.
-
Adjournment
1 It is anticipated that certain Board members will attend the meeting via videoconference pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a. The link to a webcast for public will be posted on RIOC’s website by 12:00 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023.
2 The RIOC Board Meeting will commence following a public comment period. The public comment period is not part of the meeting.
