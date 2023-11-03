Roosevelt Island Resident Stephen Quandt's "Helping The Dogs Of Chernobyl" Work Featured On NPR's Morning Edition Presented By Storycorps

Stephen Quandt is a Roosevelt Island resident and animal welfare professional. Mr Quandt has worked with the ASPCA Field Investigation and Response Team, Animal Cares Center of New York and currently in private practice doing feline behavior consulting.

Last July, Mr Quandt's work helping the Dogs Of Chernobyl was profiled on NPR's Morning Edition. According to Mr Quandt:



In 2019 I worked to help the dogs that live around the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident of 1986 and gave a 3 minute condensed interview to StoryCorps that was featured on NPR's Morning Edition....

Mr Quandt adds:

I'm told it will get 6-14 million listeners, crazy right?

Listen to the July 28, 2023 NPR Storycorps interview of Mr Quandt about the Dogs of Chernobyl.



Transcript of the interview is here.



Mr Quandt reports more extensively on his work helping The Dogs Of Chernobyl