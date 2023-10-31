Update On Roosevelt Island Rivercross Coop Building Legionnaires' Disease Investigation - Preliminary Tests Show Traces Of Legionella Bacteria In Common Areas - Building Management Working On Water Disinfection Remediation Plan And Advise Residents Not To Take Showers

Reported October 24:

and:

This investigation is being driven by the Department of Health and we remain committed in our efforts to expeditiously complete this process and eliminate Rivercross as the possible source for these cases.

...The health and wellness of our residents and staff is paramount, and we are fully collaborating with the Health Department and our environmental professionals to ensure that we take all necessary steps to comply with this investigation, test our building water distribution systems, and are prepared to implement any required health remediating measures as directed to do so.

This evening, the Rivercross building management sent out an update to residents:



Rivercross - Legionella Update

Re: Legionella Update

Dear Rivercross Residents and Staff:

As we previously advised you, we had preliminary hot water culture tests taken in our common areas in advance of the broader testing which will be required by the Department of Health (DOH). The results of those tests have come back and show traces of Legionella bacteria.

We have shared the results with the DOH and are awaiting their instructions for scheduling a second community meeting with our residents as part of their communication protocol. We will notify all residents as soon as the meeting is scheduled (likely early next week).

We and our environmental consultant have already submitted a Water Sampling Plan to the DOH, which has been reviewed and commented on by the DOH. Our environmental consultant will be submitting a revised Water Sampling Plan tomorrow incorporating DOH's comments. We and our environmental consultant are also working on a Remediation Plan and have requested the DOH to expedite approval of the Remediation Plan. The DOH has indicated that they will work with us, subject of course to their vetting process.

We and our environmental consultant have also received proposals from qualified remediation companies and are ready to implement water disinfection in the building upon receiving approval of a Remediation Plan from the DOH.

In the interim, please continue to adhere to the DOH's recommended guidelines. These guidelines recommend that residents, particularly those that are age 50 or older (especially those who smoke or vape), have chronic lung disease, have a weakened immune system or take medicines that weaken their immune system, take extra steps in their apartments as a precaution to minimize exposure to water vapor (mist):

Do not take a shower — not even a cool shower — since it could create water vapor (mist). Instead, take a bath, but fill the tub slowly. Try to minimize your time in the bathroom while the tub is filling.

If you do not have a bathtub, minimize water vapor (mist) with the following:

If you have a shower wand, remove the shower head from the shower wand and use this to fill a bucket slowly. Use the bucket as your water source. Also consider filling the bucket from a sink source, letting the water flow slowly.

If a bucket is impractical and you do have a shower wand, remove the shower head from the shower wand and use this at a low flow, turning it off when not needed. Residents can contact the door station at 212.751.6843 or enter a building link work order to have building staff assist you with this.

It is fine to wash dishes but fill the sink slowly to avoid creating mist.

It is fine to wash hands but let water flow slowly to avoid mist.

It is fine to drink cold water from the tap but start with cold water when heating water for tea, coffee, or cooking.

Additionally, as a reminder, if you fall into any of these risk groups and are experiencing symptoms associated with a cold, pneumonia or COVID, you should notify your health provider immediately and request a test for Legionella since it may take several days to get the results. Legionella infections are treatable with antibiotics and expedient diagnosis is best.

Thank you,

Management