Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Here, NYC Emergency Management Department Wants You To Know Your Hurricane Zone, Be Ready And Be Prepared - Roosevelt Island In Zones 2 And 3

If a hurricane comes to NYC, do you know your evacuation zone?

Knowing your hurricane evacuation zone in advance can prevent stress and evacuation delays if you are asked to evacuate because of an incoming hurricane or coastal storm. The City may order residents to evacuate depending on the hurricane's track and projected storm surge.

Use the Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder or call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder also shows City evacuation centers.

Everyone in New York City should know what to do in the event of a hurricane. Visit our page on Coastal Storms and Hurricanes to learn how to make an evacuation plan and keep yourself safe during storms.