Monday, October 30, 2023

Roosevelt Island First Annual Men's & Women's Doubles Pickleball Tournament Saturday November 4 At Sportspark Courts Hosted By Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association - All Ages Welcome

Join the Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association (RISA) for their first annual Men's & Women's Doubles Pickleball round robin format tournament at the Sportspark Courts.

Contact jm_short@ymail.com to register.

Here's more on Roosevelt Island Pickleball which opened in May 2023.

The Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset on a first come, first serve basis.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:47:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )