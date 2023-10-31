NYC Council Member Julie Menin Uses The Bully Pulpit To Influence RIOC For The Benefit Of Roosevelt Island Residents - New RIOC Director Asks Ms Menin For Assistance In Oversight Of RIOC

During the October 26, 2023 NYC Council Member Julie Menin's meeting with Roosevelt Island residents, I asked Ms Menin:

Ms Menin answered:

... I've been very forceful. Whether it's the OMNY issue which was stuck until I wrote the letter and got the other Electeds to write the letter. I think it's the power of the Bully Pulpit.

The City of New York does not control RIOC. It's a state entity but I think there is a very strong role that we can play in terms of utilizing the power of the Bully Pulpit to either write letters to try to really shine a light on some of these issues that are happening...

... Yes, we do have a strong impact....