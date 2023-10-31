NYC Council Member Julie Menin Uses The Bully Pulpit To Influence RIOC For The Benefit Of Roosevelt Island Residents - New RIOC Director Asks Ms Menin For Assistance In Oversight Of RIOC
During the October 26, 2023 NYC Council Member Julie Menin's meeting with Roosevelt Island residents, I asked Ms Menin:
As you know, RIOC controls everything on Roosevelt Island. Can you explain what your influence is on RIOC and what your relationship is with RIOC?
Ms Menin answered:
... I've been very forceful. Whether it's the OMNY issue which was stuck until I wrote the letter and got the other Electeds to write the letter. I think it's the power of the Bully Pulpit.
The City of New York does not control RIOC. It's a state entity but I think there is a very strong role that we can play in terms of utilizing the power of the Bully Pulpit to either write letters to try to really shine a light on some of these issues that are happening...
... Yes, we do have a strong impact....
Here's the full discussion.
New Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Member Ben Fhala told Ms Menin:
We would love more oversight. We're struggling to get the people who work there to actually work there.... We would love to have access to lawyers to try to help make people do their jobs.
Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler added:
The feeling that people have about RIOC is that there is no one there who cares about the residents and who tries to do things for our benefit so it's an easy reflex action to say no we can't do this.... There's no one there running the shop...Here's video of the full meeting with Julie Menin
0 comments :
Post a Comment