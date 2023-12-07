Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 9 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & A New Chanukah Song From The Maccabeats

Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights.

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 3rd Chanukah Light on December 9 at 6:30 PM at the Rivercross Lawn.

Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!

Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other treats.



For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org

CBS New York reports on how Chanukah is being celebrated this year



and the Maccabeats have a new Chanukah song.

Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.