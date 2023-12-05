5.. 4.. 3.. 2..1, Santa Claus And Mrs Claus Count Down The Lighting Of The Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Tonight

Wonderful evening tonight at the Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting. The very large crowd of residents enjoyed musical and dance performances by the Main Street Theatre, Beacon Kids, Roosevelt Island Youth Center and local Girl Scouts.

And then, Santa Claus with a first time appearance by Mrs Claus counted down the lighting of the Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree.

5.. 4.. 3.. 2... 1 and then:



A big thank you to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) for organizing this fantastic event.