Affordable Art Sale At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Today Thru Sunday December 10 - Perfect Opportunity To Start Your Art Collection Or Find A Holiday Gift, $5 Raffle Ticket Give Away Too

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:

RIVAA Gallery is holding an Affordable Art Sale on December 7,8,9 and 10. This Family Friendly event is a perfect opportunity to start your art collection or find a holiday gift at an affordable price. 

This year we are holding a raffle. Tickets are $5.00 each, on sale at RIVAA during the Affordable Art Sale. A few pieces of art by our members will be given away at the 4PM drawing on Sunday, December 10. 

The 5 pieces of art below, all by RIVAA artists, will be raffled away. Purchase a raffle ticket for $5 at the sale. The raffle winners will be announced this Sunday at 4pm. 

Please support RIVAA, the gallery artists and art on Roosevelt Island and buy a raffle ticket or a piece of art by a RIVAA member. 

I spoke with RIVVA Gallery artists Laura Hussey and Tony Vita about the Affordable Art Fair.

More information about RIVAA Gallery 

available at their website and Instagram Page.

