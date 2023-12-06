Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Gala Fundraiser Tuesday December 12 At The Sanctuary Featuring Performances Spanning Generations, Founders Award Presentation, New Dance Company & More - You're Invited
At 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance is set to hold their fundraiser gala at The Sanctuary, 851 Main Street in celebration of the theater’s 40th Anniversary and to raise money for their upcoming season.
Photo From Irina Island Images
Being one of the oldest organizations on Roosevelt Island, having persevered through significant destruction from hurricane Sandy and economic issues due to Covid-19, it is a true testament to its generational impact and significance to its community. MSTDA has impacted the lives of their students whether they further pursue theater or not.
This hidden treasure is a place for everyone, not limited to age, ability, or economics. Diana Baffa Brill, MSTDA founder, shared her excitement with members of the theater.
Photo From Irina Island Images
“Forty years! Who would have imagined that the idea of a theatre on Roosevelt Island would evolve into this long running success? Just think how many children
and adults in our community have enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the creative arts right here in their own neighborhood? It is so fulfilling to see the MST&DA flourishing after all these years. I am pleased to have been there at the beginning.” She says. For a theatre that is normally overshadowed by New York City’s Broadway lights that glow from across the river, forty years is a massive achievement, and will put MSTDA on the map for developing performers and artists of all ages in our local broader community.
There will be a Founders Award Ceremony, honoring founder Diana Baffa Brill. The cast of original musical “The Ghosts All Around You” written by Jonathan Fadner will perform the original song “Grateful for You” as a tribute to Ms. Brill. The full program will be packed with performances by past, present and future MSTDA performers. Highlights include solos by MSTDA Alums including Jed Resnick, and performances from recent and current casts from the productions of “Anastasia”, “Ghosts All Around You”, “Book About Life”, “The Prom” and a “Show People” Medley. Also see the MSTDA Dance Company perform a medley of their 2023-24 repertoire. Click here for tickets to the MST&DA 40th Anniversary Gala at The Sanctuary on Tuesday December 12 here for more info on MST&DA.
Photo From Irina Island Images
