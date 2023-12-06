Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Gala Fundraiser Tuesday December 12 At The Sanctuary Featuring Performances Spanning Generations, Founders Award Presentation, New Dance Company & More - You're Invited

According to the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):



At 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance is set to hold their fundraiser gala at The Sanctuary, 851 Main Street in celebration of the theater’s 40th Anniversary and to raise money for their upcoming season.

Being one of the oldest organizations on Roosevelt Island, having persevered through significant destruction from hurricane Sandy and economic issues due to Covid-19, it is a true testament to its generational impact and significance to its community. MSTDA has impacted the lives of their students whether they further pursue theater or not.

“Forty years! Who would have imagined that the idea of a theatre on Roosevelt Island would evolve into this long running success? Just think how many children

and adults in our community have enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the creative arts right here in their own neighborhood? It is so fulfilling to see the MST&DA flourishing after all these years. I am pleased to have been there at the beginning.” She says. For a theatre that is normally overshadowed by New York City’s Broadway lights that glow from across the river, forty years is a massive achievement, and will put MSTDA on the map for developing performers and artists of all ages in our local broader community.