Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday December 8, Santa's Coming To Town, Tree Lighting Countdown, Music, Festive Treats & More - But No Reindeer Sled For Kids At Plaza Again This Year
The annual Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony takes place tomorrow at the Rivercross Lawn.RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
'Tis the season to gather and ignite the holiday spirit! RIOC invites you to the 2023 Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, December 8th at 6PM on Meditation Lawn. There will be music, performances, festive treats, and more!
We can't wait too see you there!
📅 Date: Friday, December 8th
🕒 Time: 6:00 PM
📍 Location: Meditation Lawn
Here's Santa Claus arriving for last year's Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting
Countdown.
Missing for the second consecutive year from RIOC's Holiday Decorations in Good Shepherd Plaza
RIOC replaced the Reindeer Sled with this.
As reported December 1, 2022:
... I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and RIOC Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:Why was the Reindeer Sled that had been at Good Shepherd Plaza in previous years not used this year?
My understanding is that Neave Decor was paid $75 thousand dollars for the Holiday lights this year? Is that correct?
Residents have commented that this year's Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights are much less festive looking than in previous years.
Does RIOC have any comment on this year's Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights installation.
No answer from RIOC.
According to a September 24, 2021 RIOC memo, RIOC is paying Neave Decor $75 Thousand annually for 3 years totaling $225 thousand to:
... install commercial grade LED lighting, wreaths, decorative structures and garland for selected trees, hedges, building columns, lampposts, and other areas on Roosevelt Island as outlined below: Decoration locations:
- Good Shepherd Plaza
- Meditation Lawn across from Blackwell House (the Main Tree location)
- Tram Plaza and Tram Fountain area
- Main Street Corridor including Lamppost along Main street
- Ferry Plaza...
Bundle up in warm clothes and I'll see you tomorrow for a good time at the Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting.
