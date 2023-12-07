Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday December 8, Santa's Coming To Town, Tree Lighting Countdown, Music, Festive Treats & More - But No Reindeer Sled For Kids At Plaza Again This Year

The annual Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony takes place tomorrow at the Rivercross Lawn.

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

'Tis the season to gather and ignite the holiday spirit! RIOC invites you to the 2023 Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, December 8th at 6PM on Meditation Lawn. There will be music, performances, festive treats, and more!

We can't wait too see you there!

📅 Date: Friday, December 8th

🕒 Time: 6:00 PM

📍 Location: Meditation Lawn