9/11 Memorial & Museum Places White Rose At Name Of Roosevelt Island Resident Anthony Fallone In Honor Of His 59th Birthday Today

 

Anthony Fallone and eight other Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored by the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree

and Memorial Plaque

at Good Shepherd Plaza.

Pix 11 News has a July 12 report on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

