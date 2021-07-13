9/11 Memorial & Museum Places White Rose At Name Of Roosevelt Island Resident Anthony Fallone In Honor Of His 59th Birthday Today
Anthony Fallone lived on Roosevelt Island with his wife and four children. He worked as a bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald. On 9/11 he was at his office on the North Tower’s 105th floor. Today a white rose was placed at his name on the #911Memorial in honor of his 59th birthday. pic.twitter.com/HmJTdfA3OA— 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) July 13, 2021
Anthony Fallone and eight other Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist
attack on the World Trade Center are honored by the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree
Pix 11 News has a
July 12 report on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the
9/11 Memorial & Museum.
