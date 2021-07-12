B'klyn Based 1:1 Foods Brings Special Lunchtime Pop Up Culinary Collaboration And Awareness Of Food Justice Issues Every Wednesday To Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe - Rotating Chefs Starting July 14 With Chef Hannah Wong
Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe manager Christopher Lewis reports:
Starting Wedneday July 12, 1:1 Foods is doing a Pop Up Lunchtime concept at The Café in collaboration with Constellation Culinary Group.Cafe @Cornell Tech:
Join us every Wednesday at lunchtime for a collaborative café activation featuring local, diverse culinary talent. Popping up on July 14th with Hannah Wong : Culinary Director 1:1 Foods
1:1 Foods is a culinary social enterprise dedicated to community-led food justice in Brooklyn. Not only do they make good food, but they do good — redistributing profits, culinary resources and energy into grassroots organizations committed to transforming the food system. The Café’s collaboration with 1:1 brings visibility to their mission, reciprocation of local resources, and a unique global dining experience for our community.1:1 Foods and launching a Brooklyn-based street food concept, HAEMA, in 2022.
Take a virtual cookiing class with Chef Hannah Wong too.
