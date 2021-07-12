Monday, July 12, 2021

B'klyn Based 1:1 Foods Brings Special Lunchtime Pop Up Culinary Collaboration And Awareness Of Food Justice Issues Every Wednesday To Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe - Rotating Chefs Starting July 14 With Chef Hannah Wong

Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe manager Christopher Lewis reports:

Starting Wedneday July 12, 1:1 Foods is doing a Pop Up Lunchtime concept at The Café in collaboration with Constellation Culinary Group.

According to the Cafe @Cornell Tech:

Join us every Wednesday at lunchtime for a collaborative café activation featuring local, diverse culinary talent. Popping up on July 14th with Hannah Wong : Culinary Director 1:1 Foods

1:1 Foods is a culinary social enterprise dedicated to community-led food justice in Brooklyn. Not only do they make good food, but they do good — redistributing profits, culinary resources and energy into grassroots organizations committed to transforming the food system. The Café’s collaboration with 1:1 brings visibility to their mission, reciprocation of local resources, and a unique global dining experience for our community.

Before her culinary career, Hannah was a Fulbright scholar & editorial assistant at Harvard University Press. After pursuing a culinary degree at Johnson & Wales, she worked at Daniel Boulud’s dB bistro Moderne, Gramercy Tavern, and Battersby. Most recently, she was Executive Chef of Real Food Catering and founding chef of Van Đa, which gained Michelin recognition in 2020. She’s now Culinary Director at 1:1 Foods and launching a Brooklyn-based street food concept, HAEMA, in 2022.

Take a virtual cookiing class with Chef Hannah Wong too.

More info on 1:1 Foods at their website.

