There Are 8 Million Stories In The Naked City - This One Begins With A Hospitalized Infectious Disease Carrier Climbing Staircase Escaping Welfare (Roosevelt) Island Up To Queensboro Bridge And Then Walking Across To Manhattan

There are 8 million stories in the Naked City - this one begins climbing a staircase up from Welfare Island, (now Roosevelt Island) to the Queensboro Bridge and then walking across to Manhattan.
After 14 years of self-imposed exile, a young woman who carries a deadly infectious disease leaves Welfare Island (now called Roosevelt Island) for Manhattan, alerting the NYPD to a potential plague.Watch the full Naked City episode of Carrier. The Welfare (Roosevelt) Island scenes are at the beginning and end.
... The Elevator Storehouse, opened in 1919, housed an elevator that transported cars and people from the Queensboro Bridge down to the present-day Tramway Plaza. In addition, it contained storage space and a reception ward for the island's Metropolitan Hospital. The building, whose main lobby was on its top floor, was nicknamed the upside-down building and was featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not for its peculiar design. With the opening of the Welfare Island Bridge, the building closed in 1955 and was demolished in 1970....
Great views of the trolley stop, passenger elevator, and vehicle elevators which used to serve Roosevelt Island (nee Welfare Island) from the Queensboro Bride.— The Fox and the City (Blair Lorenzo) (@foxandcity) July 3, 2021
All the bridges should have stairs but it’s crazy, even reckless in these days of ecological catastrophe, that there are no stairs leading from Roosevelt Island onto the 59th St. Bridge. pic.twitter.com/EQcs8kgNHg— elliot sperber (@elliot_sperber) July 10, 2021
According to the NYC Ambulance History Facebook Page:
I don’t think there are any stairs to Roosevelt Island inside the Queensboro bridge. There is supposedly an unused passenger elevator from Queensboro Bridge down to Vernon Blvd in LIC. @NormandeauNewsw https://t.co/uwLCpgHH8H— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 11, 2021
The top floor of the Elevator Storehouse, as it was known, was a ‘Reception Hospital’ or ER, where patients were evaluated and treated before being put on the elevator for transfer to one of three hospitals on the island: Metropolitan, City or Island. The first two were relocated in the early 50’s while the shell of Island Hospital remains standing. The Elevator Storehouse served as the central materials supply depot for the Department of Hospitals.... It was demolished to make way for the Roosevelt Island Tram.
The only legal way for pedestrians or bicyclists to get across the Queensborough Bridge for a long time was. (starting at Manhattan side) take the stairway at the south side of the bridge at 59th street to the upper_ level.
Then use the narrow walkway alongside the southern (eastward heading) roadway - which had lots of girders sticking through it... - _halfway_ across the bridge until you were over Welfare Island.
Then... another stairway sticking _out_ from that walkway, over the water, and leading to a passageway _under_ the lower level which took you over to the roof of the hospital building. (There might have been another stairway to get back up the flight).
Then... you'd go across the roof of the building to the elevator and be brought down to street level of the island...
Ms. Swanson added that Cornell Tech was:
... very much in favor of this.... Providing pedestrian access to the Queensboro Bridge is something that we support very much....and:
... we would love this idea to pursue it but it probably is a long shot... never say never and we are open to all sorts of different ways of approaching it....
In 2019, a Roosevelt Island resident asked former Roosevelt Island Operating Corp President Susan Rosenthal about pedestrian access to the Queensboro Bridge and Ms Rosenthal responded as follows:
HEY SUSAN! Has RIOC ever investigated the possibility of reinstating access for Roosevelt Island residents to the Queensboro bridge? I recently came across some old news articles and found that RIRA made a presentation to Community Board 8 back in 2007 to try and convince them that – for multiple reasons, including safety, the growing Island population and strain on public transit and general connectivity – it was important to reinstate pedestrian access to the Queensboro bridge from Roosevelt Island.See http://uppergreenside.org/
blog/2007/04/11/roosevelt- island-queensboro-bridge- access/. CB8 unanimously approved RIRA’s proposal for conducting a feasibility study to physically connect Roosevelt Island to the Queensboro Bridge pedestrian and bike path, but the trail seems to end there. A few online articles reflect that DOT did not seem to take the request seriously.I understand that the bridge is under the City’s control. That said: Would RIOC support residents in a push to raise this issue again at Community Board 8 and/or with the Department of Transport?The importance and utility of creating this link has only grown since 2007. The Island population continues to grow. Two new Riverwalk buildings are planned right next to the bridge. We now have Cornell Tech. A hotel is being constructed, and an Executive Education Center. Amazon will be building its new HQ2 directly south of the bridge in Long Island City. The ferry and Tram are great, but a walking link to Manhattan and LIC would be transformative for the Island (and frankly, they seem like a good idea from a safety/evacuation plan point of view).There are so many people and entities on the Island (including RIOC) that would benefit from this increased connectivity. What can we as Roosevelt Island residents do to push this issue? If RIRA were to raise this again, could it count on RIOC’s support? Would RIOC be willing to play a role in bringing together representatives from Hudson Related and Cornell Tech to urge them to support this proposal?SUSAN: Yes, having such an elevator or stair connection to the 59th Street Bridge does seem to be a good idea in theory, but several feasibility studies have shown we don’t have the land area on the Island to build it. We would suggest that you contact City Council Member Ben Kallos’ office directly to inquire more about other current plans being discussed.
