Roosevelt Island Resident Joie St Hubert Performing In The Jazz Power Initiative Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam Friday July 16 At Marcus Garvey Park With Zah! Jazz Power Youth Ensemble Singing And Playing Violin Says Proud Parent
Roosevelt Island resident Joie St Hubert is among
The Jazz Power Initiative
performers playing in the
Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam
Friday, July 16 at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.
Jazz Power Initiative (JPI) concludes its summer 2021 season with our Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7pm, live and in-person at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, New York City. Seating at Jazzmobile Summerfest in Marcus Garvey Park is outside, free and open to the general public for audiences of all ages! Presented by Jazzmobile’s Summerfest, “Message From Saturn” – our jazz musical about the healing power of the blues – concludes our Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam summer concert series, presented in partnership with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and produced by Jazz Power Initiative, the uptown New York City, community-based non-profit organization, whose mission is to transform lives through jazz music and performance programs.
Our July Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam, Message from Saturn is directed by singer, actor, dancer and producer Ty Stephens, in a special concert presentation, introduced by Jazzmobile veteran vocalist Antoinette Montague, and Sweet Honey in the Rock co-founding members, Carol Maillard and Louise Robinson, with musical direction by Jazz Power Initiative’s Managing and Artistic Director Eli Yamin. This production features Knoel Scott(saxophone), of the Sun Ra Arkestra, David F. Gibson(drums) and Jennifer Vincent(bass) of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Tom Dempsey (guitar), Eli Yamin (piano) and Zah! Jazz Power Youth, the advanced youth vocal ensemble of Jazz Power Initiative.....
Joie St Hubert is seen in video above playing the violin and is also a member of the Zah! Jazz Power youth ensemble.
Joie St Hubert is one of the young Roosevelt Island activists who organized
the 2020
Roosevelt Island March For Justice
following the killing of George Floyd. Last June, Joie helped organize the one
year
anniversary vigil and program at Meditation Steps
to remember the death of George Floyd and ended the program with a beautiful
performance of Lift Every Voice.
Proud parent Carmella St Hubert adds:
Joie has lived on Roosevelt Island for over twenty years. Joie is an artist and a Jazz Power member for seven years. At July 16 event, Joie will be singing and playing violin.
Joie is majoring in vocal performance at Lee University in Tennessee, studied violin for ten years at The School for Strings and voice and violin at Mannes School of Music, the pré collège division for five years and graduated in 2018.
Here's more info
Jazz Power is... from Jazz Power Initiative on Vimeo.on the Jazz Power Initiative and tomorrow evening's Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam.
