Roosevelt Island Community 12 Year Long Struggle To Build FDR Hope Memorial Depicting President Roosevelt In His Wheelchair Greeting Young Girl Standing On Crutches Completed Today At Ribbon Cutting And Sculpture Unveiling - See For Yourself
It was an incredibly hot and humid afternoon today for the FDR Hope Memorial ribbon cutting and sculpture unveiling ceremony but that did not stop residents and visitors alike from having a wonderful time.
The FDR Hope Memorial depicts President Franklin Roosevelt, as he lived in his wheelchair, greeting a young girl standing on crutches.
Here's the ribbon cutting.
Also, remarks from Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh and FDR Hope Memorial Chair Marc Diamond describing the 12 year effort to build the FDR Hope Memorial and bring it to Roosevelt Island.
More on the history of the 12 year effort to build the FDR Hope Memorial and bring it to Roosevelt Island at Southpoint Park at this post from yesterday.
Stay tuned for more video from today's FDR Hope Ceremony.
