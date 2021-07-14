Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Join Community Organizations And Elected Officials ForJuly 21 Roosevelt Island Disability Fair Hosted By RIDA - Info For All Ages And Types Of Disabilities, Developmental, Alzheimers, Elderly Services, Home Care, Visual/Hearing, Learning, Criminal Justice, Human Rights & More

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) with help and support from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center is hosting a Disability Fair for all ages and types of disabilities on Wednesday July 21 at Good Shepherd Plaza from 1-5 PM.

DISABILITY FAIR 

July 21, 2021 1-5 P.M 

GOOD SHEPHERD PLAZA 

Join community organizations and elected officials for information on resources and program available to the disability community. 

FREE ADMISSION 

*Developmental Disabilities 

* Alzheimer's 

*Elderly Service 

*Home Care 

* Visual/Hearing Impairments 

*Human Rights 

*Criminal Justice 

*Learning Disabilities 

*and more!

