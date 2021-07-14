Join Community Organizations And Elected Officials ForJuly 21 Roosevelt Island Disability Fair Hosted By RIDA - Info For All Ages And Types Of Disabilities, Developmental, Alzheimers, Elderly Services, Home Care, Visual/Hearing, Learning, Criminal Justice, Human Rights & More
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) with help and support from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center is hosting a Disability Fair for all ages and types of disabilities on Wednesday July 21 at Good Shepherd Plaza from 1-5 PM.
DISABILITY FAIR
July 21, 2021 1-5 P.M
GOOD SHEPHERD PLAZA
Join community organizations and elected officials for information on resources and program available to the disability community.
FREE ADMISSION
*Developmental Disabilities
* Alzheimer's
*Elderly Service
*Home Care
* Visual/Hearing Impairments
*Human Rights
*Criminal Justice
*Learning Disabilities
*and more!
