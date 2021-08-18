Roosevelt Island Sportspark Gym Will Be Early Voting Location For NYC November 2 General Election Says Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright - Will More Residents Turn Out To Vote Than In June Primary?
Approximately 400 voters turned out for the June 12-20,2021 NYC Primary Election Early Voting period at the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Sportspark Gymnasium.
Several residents worried and expressed doubt about the future of Roosevelt Island early voting including:
WE HAD SUCH A POOR TURNOUT OF VOTERS, THAT WE DOUBT WE WILL GET EARLY VOTING ON THE ISLAND AGAIN.
Fortunately, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright announced earlier this week there will be an early voting location at the Sportspark Gymnasium for the November 2, 2021 General Election.According to this August 16 press release from Ms Seawright's office:
Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright reported today that Roosevelt Island's Sportspark Gymnasium is an early voting site option for the 2021 general election. The New York City Board of Elections had recently contacted the Assemblymember for assistance in securing a site on Roosevelt Island to enhance voter access.
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp President Shelton J. Haynes responded to Assemblymember Seawright’s immediate appeal and agreed to make Sportspark available. The recreation center served as an early voting site for the June primary election but was not scheduled for service in the upcoming general election due to ongoing renovations until Seawright intervened and stressed it’s vital importance to the Roosevelt Island community.
“This is a great day for the disabled, senior citizens and all Roosevelt Island voters who traveled off island in 2020, only to suffer long lines and wait times to vote,” said Seawright, who thanked President Haynes for responding to her request.
Seawright had previously secured an additional early voting site for the general election last October at Marymount Manhattan College in order to help relieve the persistently long lines at Robert F. Wagner Middle School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Seawright additionally secured the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Marymount Manhattan College during the 2021 primary.
“We must fulfill the intent of early voting opportunities, including convenient voting times such as early morning, late evening, and weekend hours,” said Seawright. “We are proud to support the establishment of additional sites to eliminate long lines and wait times that deter voters from the exercise of their fundamental rights."
I asked RIOC yesterday:
Assembly Member Seawright announced yesterday early voting location site for the November General Election will be located at Sportspark Gym.Will the Sportspark gym renovations be completed by then and open for early voting?
