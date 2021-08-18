Oyster Shucker, Maitre D, Chef & More Jobs Available For Panorama Room Rooftop Bar At Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel - Oyster Shucking And Eating Tips From New Orleans Acme Oyster House Too
Are you a Roosevelt Island resident looking for a job close to home?
This is for you.
According to Culinary Agent website, the Panorama Room rooftop bar at the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel is seeking applicants for:
- Oyster Shucker,
- Maitre D,
- Chefs and more.
The Roosevelt Island Panorama Room opened last Friday.
Here's some tips on shucking and eating oysters from the Acme Oyster House in New Orleans.
