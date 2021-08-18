Wednesday, August 18, 2021

You're Invited To August 19 Opening Reception For Artist Toshiko Kitano Groner's En & Sen Exhibition At Roosevelt Island Octagon Gallery

The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVVA) is hosting an August 19 opening reception for a new exhibition by Toshiko Kitano Groner at the Octagon Gallery (888) Main Street tomorrow evening. You're invited.

According to RIVAA:

En & Sen 

by Toshiko Kitano Groner 

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to Tuesday, October 12, 2021 

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 19, 5:00 to 8:00pm 

Gallery Hours: Daily 10 AM to 8 PM

Roosevelt Island artist Tony Vita created this video of Ms Groner's En & Sen work.

