You're Invited To August 19 Opening Reception For Artist Toshiko Kitano Groner's En & Sen Exhibition At Roosevelt Island Octagon Gallery
The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVVA) is hosting an August 19 opening reception for a new exhibition by Toshiko Kitano Groner at the Octagon Gallery (888) Main Street tomorrow evening. You're invited.
Roosevelt Island artist Tony Vita created this video of Ms Groner's En & Sen work.
En & Sen
by Toshiko Kitano Groner
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Opening Reception: Thursday, August 19, 5:00 to 8:00pm
Gallery Hours: Daily 10 AM to 8 PM
