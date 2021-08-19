Thursday, August 19, 2021

Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series Concludes This Weekend - Rocketman Elton John Biopic For Adults On Friday And Family Friendly The Mighty Ducks On Saturday, Enjoy The Films, Views And Snacks

The Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series at Firefighters Field

concludes this weekend with the showing of Rocketman on Friday


and The Mighty Ducks on Saturday.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series is ending with these two final movies! 

Calling all adults! Tomorrow, Friday, August 20th, we present Rocketman (Rated R), a musical biopic of rock icon Elton John.  

Don’t worry, we’ve got something for the family on Saturday, August 21st, as we showcase The Mighty Ducks, a story of the teamwork and perseverance of a rag-tag youth hockey team. 

Both movies will be shown at Firefighter’s Field (across from the Tram, 300 Main St.) 

All films are FREE and begin at sunset but music and more begin at 6 PM! Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food vendors will be on site. Be sure to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs. See you there!

Enjoy the movies, beautiful views and snacks.

