Hurricane Henri Will Hit NYC And Roosevelt Island Overnight As A Tropical Storm, Heavy Wind, Lots Of Rain - Be Prepared And Know Your Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zone Which Changed This Year To Higher Risk For Many Buildings
Hurricane Henri is on track to hit NYC and Roosevelt Island overnight as a Tropical Storm. According to NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio:
... Stay indoors. There's going to be heavy winds, a lot of rain. We could definitely be seeing some trees falling down. We need people to be safe. So, I'm telling you now so you can alter your plans, prepare your plans for tomorrow. Stay in to the maximum extent possible....
There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for all of New York City until Sunday.#HurricaneHenri is expected to make landfall on eastern Long Island overnight, but all New Yorkers should prepare for 3-6 inches of rain and high winds. Conditions will be serious and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/5u9U4rc6b7— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) August 21, 2021
In response to #HurricaneHenri making landfall in Long Island tomorrow, I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2021
There has been no information about Hurricane Henri from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) as of 7:30 PM today.
August marked the start of peak hurricane season for New York City. Visit https://t.co/BdwQJVJ3HB to find your zone and learn what to do to prepare for hurricanes in NYC. #knowyourzone pic.twitter.com/N2nTXBD6n9— NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) August 20, 2021
The NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) reported last June 1:
To mark the beginning of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the New York City Emergency Management Department today unveiled the City's revised hurricane evacuation zones. New York City Emergency Management also relaunched the Know Your Zone hurricane awareness campaign to encourage New Yorkers to find out whether they live in one of the City's six hurricane evacuation zones, and take steps to be prepared for coastal storms and hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
The City's six hurricane evacuation zones have been updated to incorporate new and improved data, as well as information from actual events to allow the City to more accurately define areas most at risk of flooding due to storm surge from a hurricane. Residents who live in these zones may be ordered to evacuate depending on a hurricane's forecast strength, track, and storm surge. If the mayor orders an evacuation of your zone, do so as directed. With these hurricane evacuation zone changes, roughly 1 million New Yorkers now live in a different hurricane evacuation zone than last year....
And:
What are hurricane evacuation zones?
There are six hurricane evacuation zones, ranked by the risk of storm surge impact, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood. In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, residents in these zones may be ordered to evacuate.
I noticed that my zone has changed. Why is that?
Zones are updated to incorporate new, higher resolution storm surge model output from the National Weather Service. These data, combined with improved topographic data, and information from actual events, allow the City to more accurately define areas most at risk of flooding due to storm surge from a hurricane....
Roosevelt Island residents live in both Zones 2 and 3 depending upon the building in which you live. As shown in the NYC Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder below, the Roosevelt Island buildings colored in brown are in Zone 2 and those colored in Yellow are in Zone 3.
The Octagon, Manhattan Park, Westview, Island House, Roosevelt Landings, Cornell Tech, Coler Hospital and Riverwalk 480, 475 and 460 Main Street are in Zone 2.Click here to find the Hurricane Evacuation Zone for your Roosevelt Island address.
The Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zones have changed from prior years when only the Octagon and Coler Hospital buildings were in Zone 2.
Here's some scenes
of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012
and report on damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.
Be careful and be safe.
Come back here for any updated info on how Hurricane Henri impacts Roosevelt Island.
UPDATE 9 PM - A "RI Long Timer" sent an email message to RIOC President Shelton Haynes this evening asking:
... why has there been NO Advisory about Henri, which we’ve known about for a day or two AND will be here shortly??
Mr Haynes answered:
Good evening,We have been monitoring the storm all week and there is no impact for Roosevelt Island. Hope this eases your concern. Enjoy the remainder of the weekend.
Below are the primary areas impacted per NYCEM
LONG ISLAND FROM FIRE ISLAND
INLET EASTWARD AND FROM PORT JEFFERSON HARBOR EASTWARD. A
NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT,EASTWARD TO SAGAMORE BEACH, MASSACHUSETTS, INCLUDING NANTUCKET,
MARTHA’S VINEYARD, AND BLOCK ISLAND
The RI Long Timer responded:
RIOC announced on Twitter at 8:12 that the outdoor movie was cancelled.Really?Maybe you should check Rick’s new post on the Roosevelt Islander blog.We are still an Island, in the middle of the East River, during a storm tomorrow,with a full moon and high tides.You & RIOC must do better.Movie cancelled?
August 22, 2021
