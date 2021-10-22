NYC Ballet Site Specific Dance Pieces Performed Inside Cornell Tech Buildings On Roosevelt Island Campus Showing Magnificent Manhattan Skyline Views - Watch And Enjoy
According to Cornell Tech:
This summer Cornell Tech worked on a new collaboration with the New York Choreographic Institute, in which dancers from New York City Ballet performed site-specific ballet pieces all over campus, including along the majestic Manhattan skyline views on the top floors of several of academic buildings....
NYC Ballet's new dance film was shot at @cornell_tech with help from DLI Research Fellow Michael Byrne. Check out the video below, and read more about the making of the film here: https://t.co/bfq13HNsQj https://t.co/emrJE11Ilu— Digital Life Initiative @ Cornell Tech (@dlicornelltech) August 26, 2021
In keeping with its more than two decade-long history of fostering and celebrating the work of international dancemakers, the New York Choreographic Institute held a partially-virtual summer session this past May. Though this marks the third session to be capped by the production of dance films, it was a “first” in many ways: The choreographers, Sophie Laplane and Alysa Pires, quarantined in Glasgow, Scotland, and Toronto, Canada, respectively, collaborated over Zoom with NYCB dancers who were finally able to gather in a shared studio space; and the films were produced on the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island, NY, through a unique alliance with Digital Life Initiative Research Fellow Michael Byrne.
The resulting films represent the Institute’s ongoing commitment to the creation of new works as well as to the support of new ideas and new creative partnerships at the forefront of contemporary choreography....
Watch NYC Ballet performing at Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus.
Learn more from the artists making these films.
