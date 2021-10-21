Roosevelt Island PSD Deputy Chief Says We're Constantly Offering Homeless People Services And Medical Assistance But They Have Right Not To Accept, Compared To Everywhere Else RI Homeless Situation Is Very Small - Can Coler Help Suggests RIOC CFO
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Public Safety Department
(PSD)
incident report for earlier this week:
10/18/21 – 0750 – 686 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected.
10/18/21 – 2120 – 688 Main St - Homeless Removal – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital
During the October 19 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee meeting, Roosevelt Island PSD Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso addressed the issue of homeless people on Roosevelt Island. According to Deputy Chief Amoroso, PSD officers:
...are always, constantly offering them homeless services, medical services. It's their right to deny it. ... We are constantly going to them and asking them if we can bring them to a shelter or give them medical attention. Some do accept and some don't. Compared to everywhere else, our homeless situation is very small. We're trying to accommodate those people the best we can.
Of Roosevelt Island public bathrooms for homeless people to wash up, Deputy
Chief Amoroso said:
... we do have 2 bathrooms, one on each end....
... It's an unfortunate situation to be homeless and we don't want to treat them like criminals.
The issue of growing homeless problem on Roosevelt Island was also raised during the September 23 Community Board 8 (CB8) Roosevelt Island committee meeting hosted by resident and Committee Chair Lynn Strong-Shinozaki.
According to Ms Shinozaki:
What I personally have noticed ... is that we are having a growing population of homeless people on the Island.
I've heard reports about a couple of ladies who live in our subway station. I've heard reports about some gentlemen that live around the Island and one of the reasons why I wanted to bring this up as a discussion point was I love the fact that Roosevelt Island is definitely a community of what I call warm-hearted and empathetic people, but unfortunately I don't know that feeding, clothing and washing clothes and things like that are necessarily the best solution for the people who are living in the community who are homeless...
... once it gets out that this is a really safe place for homeless people, I'm concerned that the issue will grow and that we will start finding more and more people who are homeless here...
RIOC CFO John O'Reilly participated in the CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting and suggested:
... Coler is only half full. They have the ability to handle 800 residents. There may be an option that we can offer Coler as a place of assistance to these people. It's a hospital. They have health care there... I know they have a different structure but if Coler would open up a couple of spaces or a wing, we may be able to use that facility as an option too.Ms Shinozaki replied:
I think that's a great idea...
...So many people who are homeless have mental health issues and I know that they have some really strong programs in Coler. ...
Coler Hospital has one of the strongest mental health programs of any rehabilitation facility so that may be something that we can start some some discussions on in terms of keeping these people who have come to our community safe in our community but be in a safer environment and more supportive environment...
Here's the full
CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee
discussion on Roosevelt Island homelessness issue.
In February 2020, a long time member of the Roosevelt Island community puts forward this idea for discussion about the issue of homeless people on Roosevelt Island.
... Recently I have been thinking about the growing transient and indigent population on the Roosevelt Island, both from the perspective of humane relief and from the perspective of the new issues imposed on the community -- community outreach and community response. I was entering the subway when the odor was overwhelming. I covered my nose and was reprimanded by a young woman for a lack of compassion. The cause of the odor this particular day was someone, a gentleman, I have often helped. I understand both concerns: the social justice concern, that every human is entitled to adequate shelter, and the pragmatic concern, that people fear the health/hygiene issues and related costs.
In response, I have tried to find a middle path that might address both the humanitarian concerns and the added cost imposed on a community, when there is a growing homeless population (I will refer to the latter in economic terms, as externalities, as such costs are shifted to the public budget, which is already stretched thin).
Recently a suggestion was floated that unused space in the hospital at the north end of the Island could be repurposed for beds. The community responded that this could create greater crime and health/hygiene issues. Too often public shelter facilities do not adequately address the longer term impact on the surrounding community. There are meaningful rights on both sides, and both need to be discussed and respected.
However, this proposal offers the opportunity to craft a modest solution: the unused hospital space could be repurposed to provide two showers, lavs, laundry and lockers. The facility could be open initially two days a week 8:00am to 8:00pm, and supervised with two personnel (a cleaning employee and a manager). Public Safety could be present to prevent potential victimization of the guests. Individually packaged toiletries could conceivably be solicited as "charitables" from corporate manufacturers. Towels would have to be worked out (as these present a hygiene issue). Los Angeles has pioneered a successful shower on wheels program through the work of private individuals. This could offer a model for humane relief throughout the city.
According to
NYC Department of Homeless Services:
... What should I do if I see an individual or a group of individuals that appear to be street homeless?
For the most immediate response, New Yorkers who see individuals they believe to be homeless and in need should contact 3-1-1 via phone or mobile app and request outreach assistance. You should call 911 if the individual appears to pose an immediate risk to themselves or others or there is criminal activity.
What happens when I call 311 to report a homeless New Yorker in need of assistance?
How do outreach teams engage a homeless New Yorker in need of assistance?
- Individual calls 311 and a Service Request (SR) is created
- SR is evaluated and assigned to a service provider or a partner Agency, like NYPD, as needed
- If assigned to a service provider, outreach team is dispatched within an hour of receiving the request
- Service provider outreach teams attempt to locate that individual and if found directly engage the individual, assess for safety and encourage them to accept services and transition off the streets.
Experienced outreach teams from not-for-profit service providers canvass the five boroughs 24/7/365 as part of our citywide effort to identify and engage individuals who may be homeless, encourage them to accept services, and ultimately help them transition off the streets. Additionally, DHS performs joint outreach operations with community stakeholders and Agency partners, including the NYPD, the Parks Department, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the Department of Transportation to utilize each Agency's expertise, engage more New Yorkers, and offer more supports. Outreach teams have helped approximately 2,000 homeless New Yorkers off the streets citywide, thanks to new investments and a doubling of the size of those teams.
