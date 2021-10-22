Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Rocky Raccoon Admiring Fall For Arts Festival Murals On Rivercross Lawn Last Night
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Mead out for an evening stroll last night spotted Rocky Raccoon admiring the Fall For Arts Festival Murals on the Rivercross Lawn last night and shares this video.
There have been several raccoon spottings on Roosevelt Island recently. Don't know if they all are of the same raccoon or others.
The Roosevelt Island based Wildlife Freedom Foundation offered this advice to a raccoon spotting last June.
Roosevelt Island does have our share of NYC wildlife. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about bears roaming our parks and streets.
It's a kit (a baby raccoon) and very likely he ventured outside of its den and roamed away from his mom... Raccoons walk on rocks in the river at night so the baby will return there when he'll feel safe.— Wildlife Freedom Foundation (@wffny) June 2, 2021
Common sense tip: Do not try to chase or shoo the raccoon away
Or mountain lions.
A young woman saved her dogs from a bear by pushing it off a ledge with her bare hands. The viral video was posted by the woman's cousin Brenda on TikTok with the caption, ‘My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?!’ pic.twitter.com/xNldXvoc7P— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 2, 2021
Close Encounter with a Mountain Lion! @mitchellbyars @DenverChannel @9NEWS @CBSDenver @ToddEssig @DrAaronB @JonathanShedler @NathalieNahai #Boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/YOlrJ193OI— Gillian I. Russell (@DrIsaacsRussell) April 20, 2021
