Friday, October 22, 2021

Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island Rocky Raccoon Admiring Fall For Arts Festival Murals On Rivercross Lawn Last Night

Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Mead out for an evening stroll last night spotted Rocky Raccoon admiring the Fall For Arts Festival Murals on the Rivercross Lawn last night and shares this video.

There have been several raccoon spottings on Roosevelt Island recently. Don't know if they all are of the same raccoon or others.

The Roosevelt Island based Wildlife Freedom Foundation offered this advice  to a raccoon spotting last June.

Roosevelt Island does have our share of NYC wildlife. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about bears roaming our parks and streets. Or mountain lions.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:10:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )