NYC Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Asked About Roosevelt Island Lease Expiration With NY State During Community & Ethnic Media Town Hall Today - Also Discussed Affordable Housing, Police Reform, Self Driving Cars, Cannabis Growing, Mandatory Child Covid Vaccination & More
NYC Democratic Party Mayoral nominee Eric Adams hosted a community and ethnic media Town Hall this morning.
I asked Mr Adams about the expiration of NYC's lease for Roosevelt Island with NY State in 2069. Mr Adams replied that he was not familiar with the issue but would have his team look into it and get back to me.
I asked @ericadamsfornyc about the lease expiration of Roosevelt Island @RIOCny @RiocCeo and Battery Park City @bpca_ny with NY State and if he will seek to extend the lease or favors return of neighborhoods to NYC. He was not aware of issue but will look into it. https://t.co/smIfzw7Cvr— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 18, 2021
Among the other issues discussed by Mr Adams during the Town Hall were:
End of Rioc running Roosevelt Island but plenty of unknown issues— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 18, 2021
- low and moderate income affordable housing,
- balancing public safety with police reform.
Mr Adams described ideas for improving the economy by becoming a leader in innovation areas including:
- self driving cars,
- blockchain,
- drone development,
- cannabis growth and sales
- and other emerging markets.
Mr Adams also discussed Covid 19 vaccination mandate for children.
More info on the Eric Adams mayoral campaign at his website.
The General Election in Tuesday November 2. Early voting is from October 23-31. The Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark gymnasium (250 Main Street).
I will bring Compassionate & Effective solutions to our city's most vulnerable residents as your Mayor— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) October 7, 2021
VOTE CURTIS SLIWA NOV 2#NYC #CurtisSliwa #VoteSliwa #Compassion #Leadership #MayorSliwa pic.twitter.com/4AnxvcNPjU
0 comments :
Post a Comment