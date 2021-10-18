Monday, October 18, 2021

NYC Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Asked About Roosevelt Island Lease Expiration With NY State During Community & Ethnic Media Town Hall Today - Also Discussed Affordable Housing, Police Reform, Self Driving Cars, Cannabis Growing, Mandatory Child Covid Vaccination & More

NYC Democratic Party Mayoral nominee Eric Adams hosted a community and ethnic media Town Hall this morning.

I asked Mr Adams about the expiration of NYC's lease for Roosevelt Island with NY State in 2069. Mr Adams replied that he was not familiar with the issue but would have his team look into it and get back to me.

 

Among the other issues discussed by Mr Adams during the Town Hall were:

  • low and moderate income affordable housing,
  • balancing public safety with police reform.

Mr Adams described ideas for improving the economy by becoming a leader in innovation areas including:

  • self driving cars, 
  • blockchain, 
  • drone development, 
  • cannabis growth and sales
  • and other emerging markets.


Mr Adams also discussed Covid 19 vaccination mandate for children.

Here's the full community and ethnic media Town Hall with Democratic Party Mayoral nominee Eric Adams


More info on the Eric Adams mayoral campaign at his website.

Mr Adams opponent in the NYC Mayoral election is the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The General Election in Tuesday November 2. Early voting is from October 23-31. The Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark gymnasium (250 Main Street).

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:56:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )