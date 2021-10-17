Scenes From Today's Roosevelt Island Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Benefit Families With ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease
The 6th annual Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic to benefit individuals and families battling ALS Lou Gehrig's disease was held today at Roosevelt Island's Capobianco Field.
Between games today, Founding Project Main Street Board Member Michael Rosen
welcomed everybody coming out to support Project Main Street and spoke about
his Roosevelt Island friend Tim Sheehy. Here's a little bit of what Mr Rosen
said and a few plays from the softball game. (Will have more video
tomorrow).
Project Main Street's Special Honoree this year was
Drew "Grandmaster Dee" Carter
from the legendary Hip Hop group
Whodini
who grew up on Roosevelt Island and his mom still lives here. (Will have video
from him too).
More info at post yesterday. If you would like to make a donation or seek more information, please visit the Project Main Street website.
