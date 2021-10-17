Sunday, October 17, 2021

Scenes From Today's Roosevelt Island Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Benefit Families With ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease

The 6th annual Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Softball Classic to benefit individuals and families battling ALS Lou Gehrig's disease was held today at Roosevelt Island's Capobianco Field.

Between games today, Founding Project Main Street Board Member Michael Rosen welcomed everybody coming out to support Project Main Street and spoke about his Roosevelt Island friend Tim Sheehy. Here's a little bit of what Mr Rosen said and a few plays from the softball game. (Will have more video tomorrow).

Project Main Street's Special Honoree this year was Drew "Grandmaster Dee" Carter from the legendary Hip Hop group Whodini who grew up on Roosevelt Island and his mom still lives here. (Will have video from him too).

This evening, there was a fundraising auction and celebration at The Sanctuary too.
More info at post yesterday. If you would like to make a donation or seek more information, please visit the Project Main Street website.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:56:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )