RIOC Announces Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Maintenance Work Beginning November 15 Thru End Of 2021 - Only 1 Cabin Will Be In Service Operating "As Needed Load And Go", Long Lines Can Be Expected During Rush Hour Adds RIOC
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today:
Please be advised, beginning Monday, November 15th, Leitner-POMA, operators of the R.I. Tram, will begin maintenance work on both cabins to continue ensuring the safe operations of the Tram.
During this work, which is scheduled to last through the end of December 2021 (weather dependent), only one Tram cabin will be in operation at a time. The Tram will operate on an as needed “load and go” departure throughout its regular hours of operation.
Please plan your travel accordingly, as long lines for the Tram can be expected during rush hour. To supplement Tram service during this planned work period, the RIOC Red Bus will be providing free shuttle service, to and from Manhattan, Mondays – Fridays, from 3 PM – 8:30 PM.
Schedules for Red Bus Shuttle and regular service below:
Roosevelt Island to Manhattan Shuttle
- Departs hourly from the R.I. Tram Station (300 Main St.), making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite P.S./I.S. 217), before heading into Manhattan.
- First trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 3 PM
- Last trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 8 PM
Manhattan to Roosevelt Island Shuttle
- Departs on the half hour from the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Streets, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the R.I. Tram Station
- Last trip will depart Manhattan at 8:30 PM
Regular Red Bus Service:
- Will continue normal morning rush hour schedule from 7 AM – 10 AM, with pick up at the R.I. Tram station approximately every 7 ½ minutes
- Will continue to operate from 10 AM – 3 PM, with pick up at the R.I. Tram Station approximately every 15 minutes
- No changes to regular evening rush hour schedule
- No changes to regular weekend service
